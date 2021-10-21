BYJU’S introduces one-of-its kind health cover for employees

BYJU’S, on Thursday, introduced an enhanced and tailor-made health insurance policy for its employees that focuses on their physical and psychological well-being.

With the objective of aiding employees during medical emergencies and relieving them of financial stress, this new policy is a step towards reinforcing BYJU’S commitment to support its employees.

The new policy provides employees the option to choose covers for family members i.e. parents, siblings, in-laws, and same-gender partners in the same plan.

With an extended cover of Rs 4 lakh (employees have the option to top up the cover as well), this policy offers a competitive benefits package to include coverage of mental and psychiatric treatments, Covid-19 home care treatment, emergency hospitalisation (without active line of treatment), and enhanced maternity coverage.

With the aim to encourage maximum employees to avail these health and wellness benefits, the policy has also introduced features such as unlimited doctor consultations, hospital cover, fitness sessions, mindfulness sessions, mental well-being treatments cover, and much more.

Add-on benefits like no waiting period and coverage of pre-existing diseases further makes this a comprehensive and beneficial offering. The updated and customised policy seeks to encompass the overall well-being of BYJUites in these unprecedented times.

Speaking about the announcement, Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, BYJU’S said, “At BYJU’S, the health and wellness of our employees is paramount. Our efforts have always been focused on fostering an environment in which BYJUites feel heard and supported. This updated policy is another proactive effort to create a more holistic and comfortable employee experience and expresses gratitude to every employee who has been working tirelessly during the pandemic.”