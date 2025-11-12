RCPL partners with Ajith Kumar Racing, Campa Energy becomes official energy partner

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the fast-moving consumer goods division of Reliance Industries Limited, has announced a strategic partnership with Ajith Kumar Racing. The collaboration designates Campa Energy, RCPL's flagship energy drink, as the Official Energy Partner of the team. This development underlines RCPL's commitment to supporting Indian enterprises in the global sporting arena and signals a concerted effort to boost the profile of Indian motorsport internationally. The partnership is set to provide both brands with increased visibility and aligns with RCPL's focus on affordable, quality products and fostering Indian talent abroad.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ajith Kumar Racing, founded by acclaimed actor and racer Ajith Kumar, has rapidly established itself in premier international competitions since its inception in 2024. The team achieved a P3 overall finish at the 2025 Creventic 24H European Endurance Championship, reflecting its ambition to elevate India’s presence in motorsports. The tie-up with RCPL is intended to reinforce both organisations' shared vision of high performance and discipline, while also supporting the drive for global recognition.

A statement released by RCPL on Wednesday confirmed: "As part of this collaboration, Campa Energy, RCPL's flagship energy drink brand, will serve as the Official Energy Partner of the team, as per a statement from RCPL on Wednesday." The partnership is expected to provide Ajith Kumar Racing with the resources necessary to compete at the highest level and maintain its focus on international expansion.

Advertisement

According to the RCPL statement, "The association celebrates the spirit of determination, endurance, and performance -- values shared by both Campa Energy and Ajith Kumar Racing, the statement said." This synergy is intended to inspire greater engagement among Indian youth and motorsport fans, aligning RCPL’s brand values with those of the racing team.

The collaboration has been positioned as a platform to champion Indian-made initiatives. "Supporting Made-in-India initiatives is a core pillar of RCPL's philosophy, the statement said, adding that the partnership reinforces that commitment." This aspect is seen as key to both the company’s business objectives and the team’s identity as a representative of Indian excellence on the world stage.

RCPL’s statement also highlighted the broader mission driving its partnership strategy: "RCPL said it also reflects RCPL's mission of offering the best-quality global products at affordable prices, while fostering Indian talent and ambition on international platforms." The company’s emphasis on accessible quality and global ambition mirrors Ajith Kumar Racing’s competitive aspirations.

Advertisement

Ajith Kumar, honoured with the Padma award, founded the racing team to put India on the global motorsport map. The team’s operational model centres on world-class performance, teamwork, and discipline. Its third-place finish in the 2025 Creventic 24H race is regarded as a major milestone for both the team and Indian motorsport as a whole.

The partnership’s narrative is further shaped by a focus on youthful energy and perseverance. As stated in the release, "Embodying the never-give-up attitude of today's youth, Campa Energy will power the team's pursuit of excellence on the global racing circuit, providing the boost that fuels fearless achievers." The collaboration is expected to be visible throughout the team’s activities in international competitions, contributing to the development of India's motorsport ecosystem.