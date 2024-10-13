‘Can’t I give my friend a shirt?’: How Ratan Tata turned Shantanu Naidu’s half-salary splurge into a heartwarming moment

Shantanu Naidu, a key aide to Ratan Tata, once spent half his salary on a Brooks Brothers shirt just to impress the legendary industrialist. It wasn’t just any shirt—it was the same brand Tata favored. In his memoir, Naidu candidly shared how he spotted the logo during their early meetings, squinting to make out the brand. The costly purchase, made during their budding friendship, didn’t even leave Naidu feeling great, as he was under the weather at the time.

Naidu's efforts to impress his mentor were not about materialism but about admiration. Their relationship had deeper roots, built around shared values and a mutual love for animals. It all began with a simple letter Naidu wrote to Tata, which sparked a friendship that would grow over the years.

The unlikely friendship between Shantanu Naidu and Ratan Tata began in 2014, when Naidu, working as an automobile design engineer in Pune, created reflective collars to protect stray dogs after witnessing a tragic accident. Despite the growing demand for his innovation, Naidu struggled with funding and, encouraged by his father, wrote to Ratan Tata, a known animal lover. Two months later, Tata invited Naidu to his Mumbai office, sparking a friendship rooted in shared values.

Impressed by Naidu’s dedication, Tata supported his venture, Motopaws, which aimed to prevent animal-related accidents. Their bond deepened over the years, with Tata backing Naidu’s efforts in various social initiatives, including Motopaws and later, the companionship service for seniors, Goodfellows.

During Naidu's time at Cornell, the shirt reappeared in their story. After Naidu ripped his pricey Brooks Brothers shirt, Tata surprised him by buying the same one again, refusing to let Naidu pay. “Can’t I give my friend a shirt?” Tata said, cutting off any argument. The gesture reflected the generosity and warmth that defined their unique bond.

Through initiatives like Motopaws and Goodfellows, Naidu continues to honor Tata’s legacy by making meaningful contributions to society. As he navigates life without his “lighthouse,” the lessons learned from Ratan Tata will undoubtedly guide him, keeping their shared vision of compassion and innovation alive.