Capgemini join hands with Terumo Corp to set up two global innovation and development centres in India

Japanese medical device major Terumo Corporation has inked a co-working agreement with technology outsourcing services firm Capgemini to develop two global innovation and development centres in India. The centres will develop next-generation device platforms for Terumo's blood component business entity Terumo BCT, a global leader in blood component, therapeutic apheresis and cellular technologies.

Capgemini was selected, due to its knowledge of the medical devices sector, its expertise in innovative technologies for next-generation connected healthcare, including the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as its agility and ability to scale for a faster launch to market, the company stated. Under the agreement, Capgemini will deliver a multi-disciplinary engagement across research and development, product engineering, and usability engineering.

"As technology helps us unlock the potential of blood and cellular therapies, it makes perfect sense for us to collaborate with Capgemini. Their global expertise and best practices from other industries will help us bring about the next-generation of connected medical devices," said Palani Palaniappan, Executive Vice President, Innovation and Development, Terumo BCT.

With its innovations, U.S.-based Terumo BCT serves blood centers, hospitals, therapeutic apheresis clinics, cell collection and processing organizations, researchers and private medical practices in more than 130 countries.

"Capgemini is a trusted engineering partner for medical device companies, helping to enable the digital transformation of their products to address the changing needs of a connected healthcare ecosystem," said Sanjay Salunkhe, Global Head of Product and Engineering Services, Capgemini. "We are pleased to have been selected by Terumo BCT to help develop innovations that could become industry standards, improve clinical outcomes and lower the costs for their customers."