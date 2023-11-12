Cello World's chairman Pradeep Rathod enters billionaire club after IPO success

Pradeep Rathod is the chairman of Cello World, a company that specialises in kitchenware and other household products. Following the company's public listing, his 44% stake in the company was valued at $1 billion, making him a new entrant to India's billionaire league.

Cello World achieved a market valuation of Rs 16,806.58 crore, with robust trading activity - 13.31 lakh shares at BSE and over 1.79 crore shares at NSE. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) witnessed remarkable demand, subscribing 38.90 times on the final day, featuring a price band of Rs 617-648 per share.

Thanks to the expanding middle class in India, the consumerware market experienced a 6.9% annual compounded growth rate. This surge is attributed to Indians upgrading their kitchens with modern products. In a competitive landscape featuring well-known brands such as Borosil, TTK, Milton, and La Opala, Cello World operates in this bustling market.

While kitchenware constitutes nearly two-thirds of total revenue, Cello World diversifies its offerings to include pens, stationery items, and moulded furniture, with the latter contributing 18% to revenue. The company aims to capitalise on the increasing domestic demand for plastic furniture.

Rathod boasts over 40 years of expertise in the manufacture and trade of plastic and thermoware items, along with raw materials. As a Director, he has been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of Cello World since its establishment.

In the business, Rathod's son, Gaurav, and younger brother, Pankaj, jointly assume the role of managing directors. Wim Plast Ltd, a BSE-listed company renowned for producing plastic furniture under the Cello brand, has the Rathods as prominent promoters.

Going beyond business, Rathod dedicates his time to serving as a trustee for the Badamia Charitable Trust, committed to social and philanthropic endeavours. Moreover, he holds the position of president at the JITO Administrative Training Foundation.

