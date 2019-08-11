CK Birla Hospital for Women plans Rs 1,000 crore investment to add 14 hospitals by 2025-end

CK Birla Hospital for Women plans to add nearly 14 more hospitals under the brand across India with an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore by 2025 end, its founder Avanti Birla said. The Gurugram-based hospital has one 75-bed multispeciality hospital which that focuses on women healthcare in the city.

"We are looking to add around 14 hospitals by the end of 2025 across the country. The investment on this would be up to Rs 1,000 crore. All these hospitals will be in the similar format of our Gurugram hospital," Birla told PTI.

All 14 hospitals will have nearly 75-80 beds each. The company will have an overall bed count of 1,400 to 1,500 in total, she said.

Talking about the possible locations for the new hospitals, Birla stated, "These hospitals will be in metros, tier 1 cities and smaller cities that we are evaluating."

Regarding the company's plans to finance the expansion, Birla told the news agency, "We are looking at different sources of funding. Right now we are primarily privately funded, but going forward it will be a mix of funding from the group, internal accruals and we will also tap external sources."

Highlighting that India has a huge demand for healthcare and bridging the gap between demand and supply is a challenge, she said that all healthcare providers are making efforts in that direction.

About the need for the hospitals for women, Birla said, "There is a huge need in India for hospitals focusing on women as they are under-served and that is what driving us to set up these hospitals."

"There is a distinct focus on providing quality healthcare for women and the whole clinical and service proposition is built around that. Having built what is good for women also serves the men as well," said Akshat Seth, COO, CK Birla Hospital for Women.

The hospitals seek to deliver global standards of clinical excellence, he added.

CK Birla Hospital for Women is part of the C K Birla Group. The Group has interests across technology, automotive, infrastructure, home and building, healthcare and education.

