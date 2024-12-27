‘Closer than a brother’: R C Bhargava mourns demise of Osamu Suzuki, former Chiarman of Suzuki Motor Corp 

R C Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti Suzuki India, mourned the demise of Osamu Suzuki, the former charismatic leader of Suzuki Motor Corp, as the loss of someone “who was closer than a brother”.

In a statement, Bhargava wrote, “It is with the deepest personal sorrow that I have learnt of the passing of Osamu Suzuki San. Without his vision and foresight, his willingness to take a risk that no one else was willing to take, his deep and abiding love for India, and his immense capabilities as a teacher, I believe the Indian automobile industry could not have become the powerhouse that it has become.”

The Maruti Suzuki India chairman is of the view that millions in this country are living better lives because of Osamu San. “He enjoyed the trust of several Prime Ministers. He had a very close understanding with the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

“Osamu Suzuki’s contribution to the Indian economy, and for building bridges between India and Japan was acknowledged by the conferment of the Padma Bhushan on him. He will be missed by his innumerable admirers and beneficiaries in the country.

“I have lost someone, who was closer than a brother to me. He changed my life and showed how nationality is no barrier to people building unbreakable bonds of trust in each other. He was my teacher, mentor and a person who stood by me even in my darkest days.

“If I played a role in the success of Maruti, it was because I was his student and he had taught me how best to grow a company and make it competitive. Osamu San came to Delhi at the end of July this year despite not being in good health. He came because he wanted to attend my 90th birthday. It was the most touching event in my life. Little did I know that this would be the last time I would see him,” read Bhargava’s statement.

“Osamu Suzuki will no longer be there to guide us. His legacy and teachings will never be forgotten and he will be remembered every time Maruti reaches another milestone as a part of the progress of India. May God give strength to his family to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.

Statement from Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Maruti Suzuki is deeply saddened on the passing of Osamu Suzuki, Senior Advisor, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Director & Honorary Chairman, Maruti Suzuki India Limited. O Suzuki was a visionary leader whose remarkable contributions shaped the global automobile industry.

In India, his foresight and leadership were instrumental in the formation of Maruti Udyog Limited in 1981. With his vision O Suzuki played the pivotal role in realising the dream of putting India on wheels by empowering millions of Indian families with affordable, reliable, efficient and good quality vehicles, the company said in its statement. Under his stewardship, Indian automobile industry adopted the Japanese manufacturing and work practices that are globally recognised for teamwork, productivity and cost effectiveness.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, business partners and colleagues in this moment of distress, the company said.

Osamu Suzuki, the former charismatic leader of Suzuki Motor Corp, transformed the Japanese car manufacturer into a global powerhouse with dominant success in India’s car market.

While other Japanese automakers focused on entering the US and Chinese markets, Suzuki concentrated on producing mini vehicles in Japan and small cars for emerging markets like India, Southeast Asia, and Hungary. His focus on affordable, small vehicles cemented Suzuki's leadership in the Indian market, a position it continues to hold today.

He passed away on December 25 from malignant lymphoma and is survived by his wife and three children. He was 94.