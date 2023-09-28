scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Corporate
Cognizant announces former Wipro veteran Jatin Dalal as CFO

Feedback

Cognizant announces former Wipro veteran Jatin Dalal as CFO

Dalal will take over the role from Jan Siegmund in December, with Siegmund due to retire in early 2024, Cognizant said

Dalal had resigned from Wipro last week Dalal had resigned from Wipro last week

IT services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions on Thursday named former Wipro Ltd chief financial officer Jatin Dalal as its new CFO.

Dalal will take over the role from Jan Siegmund in December, with Siegmund due to retire in early 2024, Cognizant said in a statement.

Dalal has spent over two decades at the Indian IT services major, where he joined as a manager at its treasury operations and most recently held the position of president and CFO.

Dalal had resigned from Wipro last week.

Last week, Aparna C Iyer replaced Dalal at Wipro as its CFO.

Dalal spent over two decades at Wipro, where he joined as a manager at its treasury operations and most recently held the position of president and CFO. Wipro's shares fell about 3% the day after his exit.

Dalal became Wipro's CFO in 2015, and with CEO Thierry Delaporte steered the company through the pandemic as demand for digital services boomed. The company's shares rose 57% and 85% in 2020 and 2021, compared to 55% and 60% growth in Nifty IT index in the same period.

"We are pleased to welcome Jatin to Cognizant and confident he will help us achieve our goals as we continue to focus on driving revenue growth," Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said in the statement.

Cognizant projected third-quarter revenue above estimates in August as more businesses turned to the IT services provider to digitise their operations.

With inputs from Reuters

Published on: Sep 28, 2023, 6:53 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Wipro Ltd
Wipro Ltd