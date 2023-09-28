Cognizant announces former Wipro veteran Jatin Dalal as CFO

IT services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions on Thursday named former Wipro Ltd chief financial officer Jatin Dalal as its new CFO.

Dalal will take over the role from Jan Siegmund in December, with Siegmund due to retire in early 2024, Cognizant said in a statement.

Dalal has spent over two decades at the Indian IT services major, where he joined as a manager at its treasury operations and most recently held the position of president and CFO.

Dalal had resigned from Wipro last week.

Last week, Aparna C Iyer replaced Dalal at Wipro as its CFO.

Dalal spent over two decades at Wipro, where he joined as a manager at its treasury operations and most recently held the position of president and CFO. Wipro's shares fell about 3% the day after his exit.

Dalal became Wipro's CFO in 2015, and with CEO Thierry Delaporte steered the company through the pandemic as demand for digital services boomed. The company's shares rose 57% and 85% in 2020 and 2021, compared to 55% and 60% growth in Nifty IT index in the same period.

"We are pleased to welcome Jatin to Cognizant and confident he will help us achieve our goals as we continue to focus on driving revenue growth," Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said in the statement.

Cognizant projected third-quarter revenue above estimates in August as more businesses turned to the IT services provider to digitise their operations.

