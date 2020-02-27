Corona beer victim of coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus seems to have claimed an unlikely victim. The purchase intent of Corona beer, one of the world's most popular beers, has drastically gone down because of evident similarity in name to the virus wreaking havoc all over China.

Though there is no connection between coronavirus and Corona beer, the former has had a negative impact on the later. Corona Beer has been the subject of much ridicule online. Many memes and videos have been shared ridiculing the brand.

There are also reports of an increase in online searches for "corona beer virus" and "beer coronavirus". This shows that the Mexican beer brand has not been able to escape its unfortunate connection with coronavirus.

According to data from YouGov Plc, the purchase intent of Corona Beer among adults in the US has dipped to the lowest in the last two years.

The damage to Cronona Beer has become more severe in recent days as the virus is spreading across the world and gaining popularity. Shares of Corona-maker Constellation Brands Inc. dived 8% this week in New York.

According to YouGov, Corona's buzz score, which measures whether American adults who are aware of the brand have heard positive or negative things about it, has fallen to 51 from a peak of 75 at the beginning of 2020.

Corona Beer derives its name from the Sun's corona and has nothing to do with the coronavirus. According to YouGov ranking, Corona Beer is the third most popular beer brand in the world. Guinness is ranked first while Heineken is ranked second.

Coronavirus continues to show a declining trend in China which reported 29 new deaths on Thursday, the lowest in weeks, taking the death toll to 2,744. Contrary to the decline in the number of deaths, the confirmed cases climbed to 78,497.

