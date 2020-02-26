Coronavirus update: India doesn't want its people to travel to Korea, Iran, Italy

India has issued a travel advisory to avoid non-essential travel to Korea, Iran and Italy due to incidences of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in those countries.

The new travel advisory, issued on 26 February will be applicable along with the existing advisories against travel to China.

In addition, people coming from Republic of Korea, Iran and Italy or having such travel history since 10 February may be quarantined for 14 days on arrival to India, the advisory said.

The update comes in view of the evolving situation related to COVID-19 being reported from these countries, a Health Ministry communique said.

It should be noted that WHO has declared the recent COVID-19 epidemic affecting 30 countries as Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Meanwhile, some Indian airports have begun universal screening of all passengers coming in flights directly from countries like Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Nepal besides the flights from China and Hong Kong as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of infection.

