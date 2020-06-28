Coronavirus crisis: Flipkart bounces back as 90% sellers resume activity on platform

Walmart-owned Flipkart has bounced back after a nation-wide lockdown brought business activity to a standstill, with 90 per cent of its sellers resuming activity now. Ever since the e-com giant resumed full services, there has been around 125 per cent increase in new seller registrations, compared to the current sellers during the April-June period, the company said.

E-commerce companies had resume services across most parts of the country from May 18 after over a month of suspension due to the nation-wide lockdown. In the early phase of the lockdown, the e-tailers including Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal, among others were only permitted to sell essential items.

The company said that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Flipkart partnered with its network of sellers, micro, small and medium enterprises and artisans to deliver products to consumers safely. Amid these difficult times of business, sellers have been able to assess the country-wide markets via an efficient and transparent marketplace, it added.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi and Tamil Nadu were the top states where local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have shown maximum interest in taking their businesses online. These sellers operate in various categories ranging from women's clothing, personal care, food and nutrition, home improvement tools and baby-care products, it added.

To help MSMEs and sellers through this pandemic, Flipkart also introduced a health insurance plan, specific to COVID-19, to cover the sellers along with their families and employees, at a special rate with coverage ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 3 lakh per individual with annual premiums starting at Rs 369.

It also ran a special offer on loans through Flipkart's Growth Capital programme to address the sellers'' need for working capital. The company has said as a homegrown platform, it has given a huge emphasis on enabling the local MSME industry by making them more digital and thus transforming their business journey.

The sales volumes of the e-commerce industry have almost completely recovered since restrictions on delivery of non-essential products were eased in May. However, the total sales value remains low as consumers have restricted themselves from making costly purchases amid uncertainty owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

