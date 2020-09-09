COVID-19 treatment: Dr Reddy's launches Remdesivir under brand name 'Redyx' in India

Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Wednesday launched potential COVID-19 drug Remdesivir under a brand name called Redyx in India. The launch is part of the licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc under which Dr Reddy's can register, manufacture and sell Remdesivir in 127 countries, including India.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Remdesivir for "restricted emergency use" in India for the treatment of COVID-19 patients hospitalised with severe symptoms.

Dr Reddy's Redyx is available in strength of 100 mg vial. "We will continue our efforts to develop products that address significant unmet needs of patients. The launch of Redyx reaffirms our commitment to bringing in critical medicine for patients suffering from Covid-19 in India," MV Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said.

Last month, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had launched Favipiravir 200 mg tablets under the brand name of Avigan in India. Avigan was approved for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate coronavirus disease. Dr Reddy's Avigan comes in a complete therapy pack of 122 tablets with a two-year shelf life.

The Indian pharma major has also launched free home delivery of the drug across 42 cities in the country. Along with the free home delivery service, it has also launched a helpline centre at 1800-267-0810, operational between 9 am to 9 pm IST, Monday through Saturday.

Besides, Dr. Reddy's today also announced the launch of over-the-counter Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel 1 per cent, the store brand version of Voltaren Arthritis Pain in the US market.

"The launch of Dr Reddy's Diclofenac Sodium Topical Gel, 1 per cent (OTC), is an important addition to our pain/analgesics portfolio of OTC products, and represents our continued commitment to the Private Label OTC space," said Marc Kikuchi, CEO, North America Generics, Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Kikuchi said the company is partnering with Encube Ethicals to bring this product to market. The product is used for the temporary relief of arthritis pain on hand, wrist, elbow (upper body areas), foot, ankle, and knee (lower body areas).

Meanwhile, the shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories were trading 0.95 per cent higher at Rs 4,389 apiece as compared to the previous session close of Rs 4,348.8 on the NSE today.

