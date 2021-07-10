Coworking firm Skootr launches new vertical for financial solutions; targets Rs 200 cr biz in FY22

Skootr Global, which provides managed office space, has started a separate vertical to provide financial services to potential corporate clients for fitout and is targeting Rs 200 crore worth business in this fiscal year from the new venture. At present, Skootr has nine Grade-A centres with around 5,500 seating capacities in Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad and Jaipur. These desks have been mostly leased out to large corporates.

Seeking to expand business by bringing innovative offering in the market amid the pandemic, the Gurugram-based company has recently launched a new vertical 'Skootr FinSave' to offer a complete office solution for corporates.

"Skootr FinSave offers unique financial model by offering 'fitout as a service' that allows clients to enjoy premium office fitout and fixtures without owning them and enjoy tax arbitrage that helps in significant improvement of the financial ratios," said Rahul Sarin, National Head, Skootr FinSave.

While Skootr Global has been a dominant player in the managed office space, Skootr Finsave will cater to one of the most important aspects of office industry in current times -- capex and cost optimisation, he told .

Skootr FinSave will also offer services to corporates who are not Skootr's client and will expand to cities where Skootr is not present.

"The company intends to do business of Rs 200 crore under this vertical in the financial year," Sarin said.

Skootr FinSave has already got few clients with a total business potential of around Rs 30 crore, he said.

The financial model will help corporate clients to focus on their core business growth and Skootr FinSave would invest, build and operate their offices.

"To be exact, we will strive to minimize our client's risk and maximize the returns. The managed office space sector is poised for a healthy growth and with Skootr Finsave, we are aiming to redefine the office leasing ecosystem through complete asset life cycle solutions services," Sarin said.

He highlighted that leasing office fitout offers lucrative tax benefits as payments are 100 per cent tax-deductible.

"Instead of investing all your resources into the office interior, leasing helps in releasing capital to be spent on other aspects of your business. This lets you invest in business growth and development," he observed.

Skootr Global Pvt Ltd was founded in 2016 by Puneet Chandra, Ankit Jain and Anuj Saxena. The company posted a revenue of around Rs 50 crore during the last fiscal year.

