Business Today
Cox & Kings appoints Ramalingam Subramanian as President

Cox & Kings, a travel and tourism company, has named Ramalingam Subramanian as the president of Wilson and Hughes India and Cox & Kings. In his new role, Subramanian will focus on rebuilding and growing the Cox & Kings brand and its 200+ sub-brands under the leadership of Wilson and Hughes, the company announced on Tuesday.

“His capability to balance legacy with innovation is remarkable, and we’re confident he will propel Cox & Kings forward, reimagining our offerings to resonate with today’s travellers while honouring our rich history,” said Karan Agarwal, director at Wilson and Hughes and Cox & Kings.

Subramanian has previously worked with companies like Cipla, Coca-Cola, and TCS.

“We are witnessing a subtle yet significant shift in the travel and tourism ecosystem. People’s preferences, transactional behaviour, and expectations are evolving in ways that speak to a deeper cultural and socioeconomic shift. As we embrace these changes, we are looking to set a new standard in travel, one that recognises the nuances of a digitally empowered, experience-driven audience,” Subramanian said.

Ram brings strong experience in brand development, leadership, and marketing. He has previously worked as the Head of Brand, Marketing & Communications at CoinDCX and Chief Marketing Officer at Tap Invest. His career includes roles at major global companies like Cipla, Coca-Cola, and TCS. Ram is also the founder of Prarambhan Creative Works, a brand and marketing agency.

Wilson & Hughes India is the Indian branch of Wilson & Hughes, a private equity firm from Singapore that focuses on everyday products (FMCG), building materials, and the travel and hospitality industry. Founded in 1758, Cox & Kings offers a variety of services in leisure, business, and specialized travel. With its relaunch in 2024 under the leadership of Wilson & Hughes India, Cox & Kings aims to blend its rich history with modern, tech-driven solutions to make travel more accessible, personalized, and seamless for a new generation of global travelers.

Published on: Nov 19, 2024, 8:46 PM IST
