Cyrus Mistry death: Jehangir Pandole, the co-passenger who got killed, was a KPMG director

Former KPMG Global Strategy Group (GSG) Director Jehangir Dinshaw Pandole also lost his life in the unfortunate accident on Sunday that resulted in the death of Cyrus Mistry. Jehangir Pandole's brother Darius Pandole, a former independent director of Tata Group of Companies and CEO and MD at JM Financial Private Equity, was also in the car that crashed. Darius and wife Anahita Pandole, who was driving the car, are admitted in a hospital.

As per initial probe, the tragic accident took place as passengers were not wearing seat belts. Local police officials also attributed the incident to alleged overspeeding and “error of judgement” by the driver. This accident took place when the group was returning from Ahmedabad to Mumbai after attending a Parsi religious function.

Who is Jehangir Pandole?

He was the former director at the London office of KPMG’s GSG from 2014-19, according to his LinkedIn profile. At this designation, he was tasked with driving revenues, development and roll-out of the growth proposition and creation of a sales, delivery and training collateral. He also worked to upskill practitioners via an extensive catalogue of courses ranging in areas like foundational, proposition, analytical, technology and core skills.

Prior to this, Pandole was a director at KPMG Global Services (KGS) and was responsible for driving the usage of KGS – KPMG’s offshore centre in India– via marketing and benefits of usage across advisory service lines. He also designed and delivered strategic projects such as KGS growth strategy, customer satisfaction project, KGS go-to-market and capability hubs. Besides all of this, Pandole was responsible for setting-up and leading the Proposal Support capability hub.

He completed his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the London Business School, UK, in 2000.

Also read: Cyrus Mistry, co-passenger who got killed did not wear seat belts: Police

Also read: Cyrus Mistry death: Who were in the car with the former Tata Sons chairman?

Also read: Cyrus Mistry death: Who is Dr Anahita Pandole, driver of the crashed car?