Dabur Chairman Amit Burman resigns, to continue as Non-Executive Director

Dabur Chairman Amit Burman has stepped down from his role, according to a BSE filing by the company. The board of directors has accepted his resignation, with effect from the closing hours of August 10.

The company also announced the appointment of Mohit Burman as the Non-Executive Chairman of the board for a period of 5 years from August 11, and the appointment of Saket Burman as the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the board for a period of 5 years from August 11.

Amit Burman will continue to serve the company as a Non-Executive Director, the company said.

Burman has been credited for the company’s foray into the processed foods business with the setting up of Dabur Foods Ltd. He has been responsible for driving all business strategy, development and communications at Dabur Foods, the company stated.

He took over as CEO of Dabur Foods in 1999 and entered the foods business with a range of ethnic cooking pastes, chutneys and packaged food juices. He stepped down as Dabur Foods CEO when the company merged with Dabur India in 2007.

Following that he was appointed as Vice Chairman of Dabur India Ltd. In 2019, he took charge as Chairman of Dabur India.

An MBA graduate from University of Cambridge, Burman also has a MSc degree in Industrial Engineering from Columbia University and a BSc degree in Industrial Engineering from Lehigh University, Bethlehem. Before joining Dabur, he worked with Colgate Palmolive in the Manufacturing Strategy Department. In 1990 he trained at Tishcon Corporation New York too.

