Dabur posts Rs 377 cr net profit in Q2; declares interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per share

Dabur India Ltd, in its quarterly results declared on Wednesday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 377 crore, up 4.1 per cent from Rs 362 crore a year earlier. The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter ending September 30 stood at Rs 2,125 crore, which is a growth of around 8.5 per cent from Rs 1,959 crore a year earlier. Dabur India Ltd, one of the leading FMCG companies in the country, has five flagship brands, including Dabur, Vatika, Hajmola, Real, and Fem.

"Despite the higher competitive intensity, we have sustained a good growth momentum in the domestic FMCG business with our key brands reporting strong market share gains during the quarter," said Sunil Duggal, Dabur India Chief Executive Officer.

The company's performance, however, was muted in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), mainly due to currency devaluation and geopolitical headwinds. The overseas business of the company posted 8.9 per cent quarterly growth on the back of strong demand from Egypt (27 per cent) and Turkey (16 per cent).

"The performance in our international business was relatively muted due to the weakness in the MENA region and currency devaluation in the markets like Turkey. While global macroeconomic environment continues to be challenging and competitive intensity remains high, we have delivered a steady performance during the quarter by efficiently managing the risks and challenges," said the Dabur CEO.

The Dabur board has declared an interim dividend of 125 per cent for 2018-19. "The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per share, aggregating to a total payout of Rs 266.17 crore, including tax," Anand Burman, Dabur India Chairman, said.

In terms of category growths numbers, the company's shampoo business reported strong gains with a 49 per cent surge during Q2 of 2018-19. The health supplements business reported 12.3 per cent growth while skincare and salon category posted around 12 per cent growth.