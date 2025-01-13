'Dear Millennials, Gen Z and Gen A...': NPO leader's defence of 90-hour workweek that 'built India'

A sharp defense of the work ethic that built modern India has come from Nishit Kumar, the MD of Centre for Social and Behaviour Change Communication, a Section 8 nonprofit public limited company.

In response to criticism of a 90-hour workweek suggestion by L&T chairman SN Subrahmanyan, Kumar urged younger generations to rethink their stance on hustle culture and recognize the sacrifices of those who came before them.

Addressing Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen A in a powerful post, Kumar wrote, “You can laugh all you want at Mr. Subrahmanya’s statement. You guys weren’t born in the India we—he and I—were born into. You have no idea what it took to build institutions.”

He painted a vivid picture of the challenges faced in a slower, pre-digital India.

“In 1984, I applied for a landline; in 1992, I received a letter that my landline was sanctioned,” he recounted. He emphasized the relentless determination of a generation that worked weekends and holidays to create opportunities for the future.

“It was our generation that paved the way for Indians to grow in IT and medicine across the world. You laugh at people like Narayana Murthy and Subrahmanya, who built and sustained world-class institutions. Let’s see where you take India,” Kumar remarked.

While he acknowledged the importance of work-life balance, Kumar criticized the lack of context when dismissing past work ethics.

“It’s nobody’s wish that a hustle culture should be the norm. Work-life balance is great and worth ensuring. But laughing at a work ethic that built the country’s great institutions shows little understanding of what India was even 30 years ago.”

Kumar cited striking examples of commitment and efficiency. Reliance’s Patalganga plant was completed in half the projected time, and ITC Maurya in Delhi was built in under 12 months.

He also referenced Ratan Tata’s reflection on India’s work ethic: “In India, my senior team wouldn’t go home for a week during a crisis. But in the West, you can’t get anyone to work after lunch on Friday.”

He concluded with a pointed observation: “Before you laugh at our senior professionals, think a moment. And remember, the workers building the roads, metros, and malls you enjoy don’t get the luxury of a 5-day week either.”