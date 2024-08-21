Decathlon plans to invest Rs 933 crore in India in next five years; open more stores

French sporting goods retailer Decathlon is planning to invest 100 million Euros (around Rs 933 crore) in India in the next five years. The sports company is also planning to expand its footprint in the country to include more cities as well as open more stores.

Decathlon Sports India CEO Sankar Chatterjee confirmed its expansion plans that also include investing in digital platforms, apps and websites. "We believe that we have a strong growth potential in India for Decathlon, and Decathlon India is one of the important countries for Decathlon United. We are trying to invest 100 mn Euro in the next five years in four different sectors,” he said to news agency PTI.

Chatterjee said that they plan to open more stores to expand to 190 shops in 90 cities. They currently have 127 stores in 50 cities.

“We also want to invest in digital platforms, apps and websites, which can give us leverage in creating a better experience. We also believe in 'Make in India'. This will help us in increasing our product portfolio,” said Chatterjee, adding that they plan to invest in the supply chain including last mile deliveries.

Decathlon that is already a popular option for sports items in urban areas, expects its business to double in the next three to five years. The French company is planning to expand its manufacturing operations and increase sourcing from India for the local as well as its global markets.

Currently 68 per cent of the goods sold in India are locally produced. Moreover 8 per cent of Decathlon’s global product range are also met through India manufacturing.

“We are aiming to take the domestic manufacturing for Decathlon India to 85 per cent by 2026,” Chatterjee said, adding that Decathlon plans to add 10-15 new stores every year.

"We have a potential for India to play more and more and their role in Decathlon research and design and processes, over 2 million people are engaged globally in sports activity with a Decathlon clay app, and we have a big commitment in developing a future talent that comes from India,” said Decathlon Global Chief Retail and Countries Officer Steve Dykes.