OnePlus announces ₹6,000 crore investment in India with 'Project Starlight'

OnePlus has declared a major ₹2,000 crore annual investment in India over the next three years under its new initiative, Project Starlight. The company aims to focus on innovations suited for Indian users, tackling challenges like extreme weather, high device usage, and longer replacement cycles. This move highlights India's significance as a crucial market for OnePlus globally, according to Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India.

The investment will concentrate on three areas: enhancing product durability, improving customer service, and developing features specific to the Indian market. OnePlus plans to create more resilient devices, beginning with its new DisplayMate A++ display, set to appear in an upcoming flagship model. This display is designed for performance under India's harsh sunlight, offering 4500 nits of peak brightness and vivid colour accuracy. The brand also introduced its Green Line Worry-Free Solution, featuring enhanced AMOLED screen protection and rigorous hardware testing. A lifetime warranty will cover green line issues, boosting user confidence in device durability.

In terms of service, OnePlus intends to expand its network of service centres by 50 per cent by mid-2026. This year alone, the company claims that it has increased its centres by 22 per cent, including a notable rise in exclusive service outlets. It is also upgrading flagship stores and enhancing online support through WhatsApp, live chat, and hotline options. Users can expect a more transparent repair process and faster, more efficient customer service, the company claims.

OnePlus is also introducing India-specific features to its devices. The upcoming OnePlus 13 Series will offer 5.5G connectivity, promising speeds 380 per cent faster than current 5G services. Additionally, a new signal optimisation feature will improve connectivity in high-traffic areas like the Delhi Metro. The devices will also include Steady Connect, which extends Bluetooth range to 360 metres, allowing use in environments such as gyms or crowded stations.