Delhi is home to 163 mega billionaires; Shiv Nadar tops rich list with net worth of Rs 37,400 crore

The national capital is home to as many as 163 out of 831 uber rich Indians with IT major HCL founder Shiv Nadar, whose net worth works out to Rs 37,400 crore, bagging the top spot among the richest Delhiites, according to Barclays Hurun India Rich List 2018 released on Tuesday. The total number of Indians having a net worth of Rs 1,000 crore or more in 2018 has gone up by a third from 617 in 2017. In the case of Delhi the number of this ultra rich club has shot up by 46 this year from 117 last year.

Delhi's 163 super rich are estimated to have cumulative wealth of Rs 6,78,400 crore, which puts it on the second spot after Mumbai. The country's financial capital accounts for 233 names on the list. The cumulative wealth of the 831 individuals stood at $719 billion. It is equivalent to a quarter of the country's GDP of $2,848 billion as of April 1, 2018. The Nadar family finds further mention in the list as HCL CEO Roshni Nadar and her mother Kiran Nadar were ranked third and sixth with an estimated wealth of Rs 31,400 crore and Rs 20,900 crore, respectively.

The two ladies also hold the distinction of being the only two women in the top 10 list from Delhi. Roshni, the only child of Shiv and Kiran Nadar, joined HCL in 2013 at the age of 28. A graduate from Northwestern University in Communications, she completed her MBA from the Kellogg School of Management. She also heads the Shiv Nadar Foundation and is married to Shikhar Malhotra. The couple has a son, Armaan.

A close second on the top 10 list from Delhi is Vikram Lal from Eicher Motors with a total wealth of Rs 37,100 crore. The 76-year-old tycoon is the founder and former CEO of Eicher Motors, which makes the iconic Royal Enfield motorbikes. The Doon school-educated Lal handed over the reins of his company to son Siddhartha in 2000. The Delhi-based firm, with revenues of $1.3 billion, also produces trucks, buses and other commercial vehicles.

The name of Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal figures at fourth position on the list at a time when billionaire Mukesh Ambani's telecom startup Reliance Jio is giving his Airtel a run for its money. Incidentally, Reliance Group of Companies chairman Ambani holds the top spot on Hurun's all-India ranking of uber rich Indians for the seventh year in a row with an estimated wealth of Rs 3,71,000 crore.

Mittal, a Padma Bhushan recipient, began Airtel operations in one Indian city in 1994 and has presence across 18 countries today. Airtel telecom services one of India's largest mobile phone operators with 413 million customers. DLF vice-chairman Rajiv Singh has broken into the ranks of the top 10 in the list with a net worth of Rs 21,000 crore, bagging the fifth spot. Singh, a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA, directs the strategy and oversees the operations of the real estate behemoth's residential, commercial, retail, infrastructure, hotels and SEZ business lines. Each Indian on the rich list has a wealth of over Rs 1,000 crore.

From Mail Today Bureau