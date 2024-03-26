Delhi-based liquor startup ‘Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey’ secures Rs 12.5 cr in Series A funding round

Indian whiskey brand Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey has successfully raised Rs. 12.5 crores in a Series A funding round, led by Ahmedabad-based Finfirst Group and Anthill Ventures. According to a press release, this funding round also saw participation from various investors, including Nikhil Vora, Managing Partner at Sixth Sense Ventures, Chaitanya Rathi, former COO of Sula Vineyards, and Shantanu Deshpande, Founder of Bombay Shaving Co. Additionally, existing investors like Nitin Kaushal and Chakradhar Gade, the founders of Country Delight, doubled down on their investments.

A significant aspect of this funding round is the 10% participation from the core team of Ginglani Distillers, the parent company of Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey. This team includes Joseph Jacob (Ex-AB InBev), Sunil Thakur (Ex-Paul John), and Harpreet Bali (Ex-DS Group).

Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey, under the leadership of its Founder & CEO, Shivam Ginglani, aims to tap into the rapidly growing Indian whiskey market. The brand, known for its unique Himalayan origin-led "Mountain Whiskey" positioning, has gained traction among millennials and Gen Z drinkers by focusing on authenticity, quality, and innovative storytelling.

Within just two years of its launch, Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey has achieved significant sales of over 30 lakhs+ bottles, primarily in three states, with Delhi being its home market. The company witnessed an impressive 400% growth in FY23 and is on track to surpass Rs. 50 crores in gross sales in FY24.

With the infusion of funds, Ginglani Distillers plans to accelerate its growth trajectory by more than doubling its revenue and surpassing the Rs. 100 crore+ gross Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) mark. The company aims to achieve this through expansion into new markets, enhanced brand building efforts, digital and on-ground marketing, team expansion, and the introduction of new product innovations, including a Single Malt range.

Chaitanya Rathi, an investor and former COO of Sula Vineyards, highlighted the brand's unique positioning and expressed confidence in its future success. He said, "As a seasoned industry professional, I have been guiding Shivam as he builds his whiskey company ground up. Within the first 2 years in the largest whiskey market in the world, Shivam’s unique Himalayan origin-led “Mountain Whiskey” positioning for Woodsmen, has been able to carve a unique niche for itself away from the old-standing IMFL whisky code by focusing on quality, brand and story."

The commitment of Woodsmen Mountain Whiskey to quality, sustainability, and disruptive storytelling has resonated well with consumers, positioning the brand as an upcoming player in the Indian whiskey market.

Also Read | Ginglani Distillers launch Woodsmen Whiskey, made from Mountain Water & Himalayan Malts