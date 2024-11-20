Delhi-NCR air pollution: Corporate offices adopt work-from-home measures as reaches ‘severe plus’ levels

The government in Haryana, a major corporate and industrial hub, announced a temporary work-from-home directive for corporate offices and private institutions in Gurugram on Tuesday. This decision follows as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi NCR continues to fall, with levels reaching the ‘severe plus’ category, prompting urgent measures to address the issue. Companies such as Coca-Cola and Nestlé are already offering hybrid work options to their employees.

The directive from the Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram called for the immediate implementation of a 50 per cent work-from-home policy. This initiative aligns with the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM’s) Stage IV Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures, aimed at improving air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Stage IV GRAP is activated when air pollution levels in Delhi and NCR reach the ‘severe’ category, with the AQI surpassing 400. At this stage, stringent measures are put in place to protect public health, including work-from-home policies for corporate offices, suspending physical classes in schools, reducing construction activities that contribute to dust pollution, and imposing stricter checks on vehicular emissions. Additionally, industrial emissions are closely monitored, and certain vehicle types may be restricted. These actions aim to curb further deterioration in air quality and mitigate the serious health risks posed by hazardous pollution levels.

The policy, effective from November 20, will remain in place until further notice and instructs all corporate offices to ensure that only half of their staff is physically present, while the rest work remotely. The Haryana government has followed the Delhi administration, which has also advised schools and government offices to adopt precautionary measures.

Indian corporates are taking initiatives to tackle air pollution at a larger scale as well. A study published in October 2024 in the Journal of Cleaner Production found that Indian businesses are increasingly adopting measures to combat air pollution. Conducted by Dr Jabir Ali and Dr Muqbil Burhan from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu, the research reveals that 44.3 per cent of Indian firms have implemented strategies to reduce their environmental impact. The study surveyed 9,376 firms across the nation and highlights that larger, more established businesses, particularly those with shareholder equity, investments in research and development, and quality certifications, are leading efforts in pollution control.

However, the study also points out significant barriers to the wider adoption of pollution control measures, including political instability, inefficient tax systems, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. To support the transition to greener practices, the authors advocate for targeted government incentives and a stronger regulatory framework. They stressed the importance of collaboration between the private sector and policymakers to drive meaningful environmental change.

Although many businesses have embraced pollution control measures, majority of the firms still lag behind. The study calls for enhanced innovation, improved business resilience, and a supportive environment for sustainable practices. The severe air quality in Delhi-NCR is caused by a combination of stubble burning, vehicular emissions, and industrial activities, compounded by adverse weather conditions.

As air pollution in Delhi-NCR reaches hazardous levels, health experts and educational institutions are implementing urgent measures to address both immediate and long-term impacts. Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chair of the FICCI Health Services Committee, has expressed concern about the severe health consequences of the current pollution levels. He warned that the smog enveloping Delhi and neighbouring areas will not only lead to immediate health problems such as respiratory issues, heart complications, and risks to pregnant women and unborn children, but could also lead to long-term chronic diseases, such as chronic bronchitis, emphysema, asthma, and even lung cancer, if action is not taken now.

He advocated for immediate interventions, such as curbing stubble burning, reducing industrial emissions, and controlling dust from construction sites. “Investing in prevention today will save the country from significant disease burden and healthcare costs in the future,” he adds, stressing that prevention is both more effective and economical than treatment.

Schools across the region are taking proactive measures too to protect students. GD Goenka Public School in Vasant Kunj has introduced advanced air purifiers with HEPA filters, air quality monitors, and indoor activity programmes to reduce exposure. Dr Kevin Brady, the school’s principal, highlighted the importance of integrating health education into the curriculum and engaging parents through awareness workshops. The school is also exploring sustainable transportation solutions, including carpooling and electric buses, while encouraging the use of N95 masks on high-pollution days.

In Ghaziabad, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School has implemented similar measures. Director Principal Shalini Nambiar emphasises the importance of air purifiers, health monitoring teams, and greener campuses. “Students need to be made aware of their role in combating pollution through anti-cracker campaigns and eco-friendly practices,” she says. Nambiar also advocates for long-term measures, such as installing air quality sensors and limiting outdoor activities during high-pollution days.