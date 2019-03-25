Delhivery joins the unicorn club with Softbank-led $413 million funding

Logistics startup Delhivery Pvt. Ltd has entered the coveted unicorn club Sunday as it secured the financing of $413 million (Rs 2,890 crore) in its latest funding round led by Japanese investor SoftBank Vision Fund, the company announced Sunday.

Existing investors Carlyle Group and Fosun international also participated in the latest round of equity financing at Delhivery, raising its valuation to more than $1.5 billion.

The logistics company also received a funding of $350 million from SoftBank earlier this month, as announced in its regulatory filings.

"With these funds, Delhivery plans to rapidly scale up its reach from 15,000 to 20,000 pin codes by first quarter of financial year 2019-20, aggressively grow e-commerce market share investment, and expand its end-to-end supply chain platform to enterprise customers and SMEs (small and medium enterprises)," the company said in a statement.

"We are glad to add SoftBank as a key partner, and further expand our partnership with Carlyle and Fosun as we build out our vision of creating the operating system for commerce in India." the communication added.

"We will be scaling up our newer warehousing and freight services through large investments in infrastructure and technology and global partnerships in addition to improving the reach, reliability and efficiency of our transportation operations and sharing these benefits with our customers and partners," Delhivery Chief Executive Officer Sahil Barua said.

As per the documents filed the company, SoftBank and Carlyle Group will now hold 23.41% and 12.39% respectively in Delhivery

This deal underscores SoftBank's third big-ticket investment in India this year following its subsequent investments in Grofers and FirstCry.