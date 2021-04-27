Dental software start-up CareStack raises $22.5 million to fund expansion

Dental software start-up CareStack has raised $22.5 million in Series C round of fundraising. The latest fundraiser valued the company at $66 million. Existing investors SteadView Capital, Delta Dental, Accel Partners, Eight Roads and F-Prime Capital participated in this latest round of funding.

The Thiruvananthapuram-based SaaS start-up had raised $28 million during Series B funding round in October 2019, and $16 million during Series A funding in September 2018.

CareStack will utilise the proceeds from the latest round of fundraising to expand its operations and double its workforce. The start-up claims to have 300 employees on its payroll.

The company was founded in 2015 by Dr Mark Huzyak and Abhilash Krishna. The platform merges dentistry with cloud-based software solutions. It provides dental practise management software for scheduling appointments, billing, charting, business analytics, patient engagement tools, etc. It also connects dentists with employers and insurers.

"CareStack enables offices to move away from the complexities of using multiple fragmented solutions and manage everything through modern dental software. Our vision is to lead the digital transformation of the dental industry and enable offices to operate at their highest potential," The Economic Times cited CareStack co-founder Krishna as saying.