DGCA issues Ebola Preparedness Protocol for airlines amid WHO alert

India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a fresh set of operating procedures for airlines to strengthen preparedness against the spread of Ebola disease following the World Health Organization’s alert over the outbreak in parts of Africa.

In an office order dated May 22, the DGCA said the measures follow the WHO’s declaration on May 17 regarding the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

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The regulator noted that neighbouring Uganda and South Sudan have also been identified as regions facing a heightened risk of disease transmission.

What does the new protocol state

Under the new protocol, airlines operating direct or indirect connectivity with Uganda and the DRC will be required to implement mandatory passenger screening and reporting measures before arrival in India.

A key requirement is the compulsory collection of Self-Declaration Forms (SDFs) from all passengers originating from or transiting through affected countries.

Airlines have also been directed to make specific in-flight health announcements warning travellers about Ebola symptoms, including fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea and unexplained bleeding.

The advisory states that passengers and crew, irrespective of nationality, must complete the declaration forms and submit them at designated immigration counters.

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Travellers developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival in India have been asked to seek medical attention from designated hospitals and inform airport health authorities.

The DGCA has also laid down detailed on-board containment procedures for suspected cases during flights. Cabin crew must isolate symptomatic passengers, relocate them to minimise exposure to others, keep adjacent rows vacant where possible, and designate a separate lavatory for their use. Airlines must ensure suspected passengers are provided masks and appropriate protective equipment.

In addition, operators have been instructed to coordinate closely with airport health authorities and air traffic control for the management of suspected cases upon landing. Measures include staggered de-boarding, thermal screening of passengers arriving from affected countries, and sharing passenger details for health monitoring.

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The regulator has further directed airlines to conduct targeted training for crew members and maintain adequate stocks of protective equipment, including masks, gloves, hand sanitisers, first-aid kits and biohazard disposal bags in line with international aviation guidelines.

The DGCA said strict compliance with the order is mandatory and asked airline operators to immediately disseminate the instructions across flight operations, cabin safety and ground handling teams.