Nazara Tech, Indiamart, OFSS, Meesho, others: Brokerage sees up to 74% upside in new-age tech stocks

The new-age technology counters are drawing attention following the Q4FY26 earnings season. Domestic brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities has weighed in on the sector's trajectory, highlighting that Al-led platformisation drives operating leverage & monetisation across these digital-first businesses.

Target prices & ratings for the new-age tech stocks

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The brokerage has a 'Buy' rating on several key players, including Nazara Technologies Ltd, which has been assigned a target price of Rs 400. Aurionpro Solutions Ltd holds a target price of Rs 1,250, while Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (OFSS) is pegged at Rs 10,890. Rounding out the buy calls, Fractal Analytics Ltd commands a target price of Rs 1,250.

On the other hand, Choice has assigned an 'Add' rating to a some of tech stocks. E-commerce major Meesho Ltd has been given a target price of Rs 210. Indiamart Intermesh Ltd and Datamatics Global Services Ltd also carry the 'Add' tag, with their target prices set at Rs 2,340 and Rs 920, respectively.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd stands out prominently in the brokerage's note. Choice has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,250, projecting a sharp upside of 74% from current levels of Rs 717.90.

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Tracking Intellect Design's operational scale-up, the brokerage noted, "After a three-year infrastructure creation phase, the company is entering into an equally-long monetisation phase for its eMACH.ai platform, which now features 700 microservices".

Choice pointed out that the firm is currently "navigating a transition phase, balancing margin against aggressive investments in Al, R&D and market capacity".

