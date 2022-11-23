Diebold Nixdorf invests in a new 27,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Bengaluru

Diebold Nixdorf, an ATM maker, is set to expand its presence in India through a new manufacturing facility. The company has started manufacturing its globally acclaimed, advanced DN Series™ cash dispensing and cash recycling machines in a manufacturing facility located in Bengaluru. This furthers the company’s commitment to Make in India, enabling the government’s vision of making India a manufacturing hub for the rest of the world, it said.

The dedicated plant has been set up with its contract manufacturing partner in India, NASH Industries. Owing to its proximity to ports, ancillaries’ setup, and talent pool, Bengaluru is a natural choice for this investment by Diebold Nixdorf. The state-of-the-art manufacturing establishment covers an area of approximately 27,000 square feet with an inbuilt capacity of manufacturing more than 18,000 machines per year. Diebold Nixdorf is bringing in its globally acclaimed manufacturing tools and technologies in this facility, thus enabling the company to adjust the plant’s capacity to cater to any potential change in future demand.

Jaivinder Singh Gill, Regional Vice President and Managing Director – Banking, Asia Pacific and Middle East said: “Diebold Nixdorf’s newest state-of-the-art facility at Bengaluru is backed by the company’s deep manufacturing expertise and significant technology capability. The industry’s most advanced cash systems DN Series™, which will be manufactured at this facility, offer the financial industry’s highest capacity with the lowest footprint, are highly secure, have increased availability and offer a highly personalised experience to consumers. The DN Series™ are powered by the world’s most innovative and reliable dispensing and recycling engines. This is just the start, and as banking and retail technology systems continue to evolve, Diebold Nixdorf will play a pivotal role.”

The company has dedicated global development centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf has an existing strength of more than 2,000 direct employees in the country, who are critical to the success of the company’s global software and services business.