'Don't fall for it...': Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta debunks India's ‘startup romance’ hype

Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Funds, is urging founders to look past the glossy allure of startup life that’s been romanticized by coworking spaces, viral social media posts, and rounds of celebratory funding announcements.

“There is now an increased air of 'startup romance' that paints startup life as working in chiller attire out of a fancy co-working space, talking ideas all day, raising funding rounds, giving gyaan on social media, hosting Fri Eve drinks for colleagues,” Gupta said. “Don’t fall for it.”

Her message is a stark reality check. Real startup journeys are paved with painful execution, razor-thin budgets, limited resources, and the constant struggle to hire and retain talent.

Founders face relentless rejection, unyielding pressure to deliver revenue at any cost, and long periods of uncertainty.

For many entrepreneurs, these challenges are exacerbated by biases. Dhruv Suyamprakasam, CEO of the telemedicine startup iCliniq, shared how his journey took unexpected turns after facing discrimination from investors for not being an IIT alumnus or fluent in Hindi.

Coming from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, Dhruv’s move to Bengaluru in 2010 seemed strategic—a leap toward the heart of India’s startup ecosystem. “It wasn’t the best place for us,” he later admitted, citing unrealistic growth pressures.

“In healthcare, you can’t afford to fail fast. Investors expected us to hit 100 paid consultations a day, which isn’t practical in a trust-based industry.”

Dhruv described the biases he encountered: “I felt excluded for not speaking Hindi, not studying at IIT, and coming from a small town many hadn’t heard of.”

Gupta and Dhruv’s experiences highlight the gap between the illusion of a vibrant, inclusive startup culture and its gritty underbelly. For aspiring entrepreneurs, the message is clear—don’t mistake the sheen of the startup ecosystem for the grind it demands.