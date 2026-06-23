'Don't let valuation become your purpose': Vedanta's Anil Agarwal to young entrepreneurs

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal on Tuesday shared a message for young startup founders, urging them not to lose sight of their original purpose while chasing funding, valuations and growth milestones.

In a post addressed to entrepreneurs, Agarwal compared valuations to oxygen, saying they are necessary for survival in today’s startup ecosystem but should not become the ultimate goal.

Advertisement

"Valuation is like oxygen. In today's startup ecosystem, you need it a lot to survive. But remember that you didn't start living just to breathe," Agarwal wrote on X.

Don't Miss: Vedanta shares fall over 6% in early deals, here's why

He said entrepreneurs often take significant risks, leave jobs and pursue new ventures because they identify gaps in the market and believe they can create better solutions.

"You left your home, quit your job, and took such big risks, not just so that you could get the funding for the next round," he said.

Dear Young Founders,



Valuation oxygen की तरह है। आज के startup ecosystem में survive करने के लिए आपको इसकी बहुत जरूरत है। लेकिन याद रहे कि आपने सिर्फ सांस लेने के लिए जीना नहीं शुरू किया था।



आपने अपना घर छोड़ा, नौकरी छोड़ी, और इतने बड़े जोखिम लिए, सिर्फ इसलिए नहीं कि आपको अगले… pic.twitter.com/pT0aBM4zpN — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) June 23, 2026

According to Agarwal, the focus can shift after raising capital, with founders increasingly confronted by questions around growth, valuations and milestones.

Advertisement

"Once you raise the money, the questions often start to sound the same: How fast are you moving forward? What will your next valuation be? When will you reach the next milestone?" he wrote.

He cautioned that such pressures can result in decisions being driven primarily by metrics rather than long-term value creation. "Suddenly, every decision starts to feel like it's being made just to improve some numbers," Agarwal said.

While acknowledging that valuations and growth remain important, the Vedanta chairman argued that enduring success comes from creating products that people trust, building committed teams and delivering solutions that improve lives.

"The thing that grows and strengthens over time is the real value of your work – that is, products that people trust, teams that believe in your vision, and solutions that truly make people's lives better," he wrote.

Advertisement

Agarwal said major achievements and transformative businesses are built through substance rather than a relentless pursuit of numbers. "Big achievements and big changes come from building something real and solid, not just from chasing numbers," he said.

Ending his message, he urged founders to raise capital thoughtfully and stay focused on their larger mission. "So, evaluate thoughtfully. Raise funds wisely. Move forward with good intentions. Never let the scoreboard overshadow your true purpose," Agarwal wrote, adding: "Oxygen is essential to stay alive. But don't forget why you started breathing."

