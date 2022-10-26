Dove, Tresemmé, Nexxus: Why dry shampoos are being recalled?

Unilever recently recalled more than a dozen aerosol dry shampoos due to the high content of benzene in it. The list of brands recalled included the likes of Nexxus, Suave, Tresemmé, and Rockaholic, an official notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website read. According to media reports, the recall pertains to products made before October 2021.

The recall notice says: “Based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products at the levels detected in testing would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.” The FDA noted that: “Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution,” noting that the company “has received no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall.”

The recall is the second this year for Unilever involving a product possibly containing benzene. In March this year, Unilever recalled two Suave 24-hour protection aerosol antiperspirants in the US after an internal review found slightly elevated levels of benzene in some samples.

What is dry shampoo?

According to Healthline.com, dry shampoo is a waterless way to freshen and fluff your hair between showers. As per experts, dry shampoo is not shampoo or cleanser at all. The sprayed- or sprinkled-on starch and alcohol product absorbs the oil in your hair, making it fluffy and less noticeable. It doesn’t remove oil and dirt the way a wet shampoo and head wash will do.

What is benzene?

Benzene is a commonly used hydrocarbon, present in most things around us like gasoline and cigarette smoke, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One can find benzene in plastics, resins, nylon, synthetic fibers, lubricants, rubbers, dyes, detergents, drugs, and pesticides. People are most typically exposed by breathing the chemical in the air, but they can also absorb it into their bodies by touching petroleum products, or by eating or drinking contaminated food or beverages.

According to FDA, benzene contains chemicals that can be a carcinogen, which on prolonged exposure can lead to can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.

FDA has said that based on an independent health hazard evaluation, daily exposure to benzene in the form of dry shampoos or other products can cause adverse health consequences.

The affected products

Here is the complete list of the Unilever-affected products produced prior to October 2021:

Dove

Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Dullness

Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut

Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral

Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean

Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible

Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify

Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal

Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active

TRESemmé

TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Volumizing

TRESemmé Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean

TRESemmé Pro Pure Dry Shampoo

Bed Head

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

Nexxus

Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist

Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo

Suave

Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher

Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive



Rockaholic