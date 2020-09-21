E-healthcare platform Medtalks sees 10,000% growth in 6 months

Doctors as well as public have gone virtual to study and keep updated on the happenings in the healthcare sector as the stalemate and anxiety across social life continue due to COVD-19.

Healthcare learning and patient education platform Medtalks.in, a leading education platform for all healthcare professionals including doctors, allied healthcare workers, patients and general public, recorded 15 lakh plus visitors, a 10,000% growth in numbers over the last 6 months. Further, over 20 million people across the platform and social media channels have already been sensitised on the various aspects of Covid-19, dispelling anxiety and fear, said Nilesh Aggarwal, director and CEO, Medtalks.in.

The tech-driven platform that offers Continuous Medical Education (CME) and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes for healthcare professionals, trained over 100,000 healthcare professionals over the last 6 months. Further, Medtalks.in has created a video bank (3,000 plus videos already) through which renowned medical professionals answer basic health-related queries of patients, he said.

"We aim to be the one-point source of medical and health information for both doctors and the public, alike and in uncertain times like these, people are looking for a trustworthy and credible source of information that they can access to dispel their doubts and fears", he said.

Medtalks.in also regularly conducts interactive online video sessions with Padma Shri Dr K K Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania (CMAAO) and Editor-in-Chief Medtalks.in on various aspects concerning Covid-19. So far this has got over 20 million views.

As per a report by management consultancy RedSeer, out-patient medical services in India are struggling under the growing pressure, and e-health is going to be most appropriate solution in the months to come.