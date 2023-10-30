Ed Sheeran’s upcoming concert buoys Kotak Bank’s credit card applications: Report

Ed Sheeran is all set to come to India next year, as part of the Asian leg of his '+ - = ÷ x' tour. Sheeran’s popular hit songs such as ‘Shape Of You’, ‘Thinking Out Loud’, ‘Photograph’, ‘Beautiful People’ have their own fanbases in India. So, it is not surprising that his fans are all excited to watch the popstar perform in Mumbai. In fact, people are reportedly even lapping up credit cards so that they can grab tickets to his tour for a cheaper price.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the upcoming tour has helped Kotak Mahindra Bank sell more cards. The lender that has tied up with the organisers of the Mumbai show, is now seeing applications to the tune of 30,000 per day, a huge bump from the usual 5,000-6,000 applications a day.

Ed Sheeran’s concert tickets priced at a minimum Rs 7,500 were available for Rs 5,500 for white credit cardholders on pre-sale, the daily reported. The presale for the tickets, ranging from Rs 7,500-30,000, were available on presale for two days.

The exclusive pre-sale of tickets for Kotak credit cardholders commenced on October 25 at 11 am on BookMyShow. Kotak White Reserve and Kotak White credit cardholders were offered special discounts for a limited number of seats.

Ticket sales for the show in general went live starting October 27 at 3 pm IST on BookMyShow and Ed Sheeran's official website.

The four-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s tour will feature songs from all of his albums since 2011 including ‘Plus’, ‘Multiply’ (2014), ‘Divide’ (2017), ‘Equals’ (2021), ‘Subtract’, and a track from 2019's No. 6 Collaborations Project titled ‘Blow’.

Ed Sheeran will perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16, 2024.

