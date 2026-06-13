Elon Musk's wealth tops $1 trillion after SpaceX IPO debut; exceeds Bezos, Page, Brin, Ellison combined

Elon Musk has become the first individual in history to amass a fortune exceeding $1 trillion, crossing a milestone once reserved for the gross domestic product of nations, massive government debt piles and the market capitalizations of the world's largest corporations.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk's net worth surged to an unprecedented $1.11 trillion following the blockbuster stock market debut of SpaceX, whose shares rose 19% on their first day of trading.

Advertisement

The milestone puts Musk in a league of his own. His fortune now exceeds the combined wealth of the next four richest people—Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Together, the four are worth $1.089 trillion, slightly less than Musk alone.

MUST READ: Elon Musk's $1.1 trillion fortune is nearly 8 times Gautam Adani's and 10 times Mukesh Ambani's

SpaceX powers historic wealth milestone

Investor enthusiasm surrounding SpaceX had been building for weeks, culminating in one of the most anticipated public listings in recent years.

The company raised $75 billion in its initial public offering, with shares priced at $135. Trading under the ticker SPCX, the stock opened at $150, touched an intraday high of $176.52 and eventually closed at $160.95, up 19% from the IPO price.

Advertisement

More than 500 million shares changed hands during the session, putting the debut close to Facebook's record first-day trading volume of about 580 million shares in 2012.

The rally lifted SpaceX's market capitalization to approximately $2.1 trillion, making it the sixth most valuable publicly listed company in the United States.

Despite the excitement, SpaceX remains unprofitable. The company reported revenue of $18.67 billion in 2025 and a net loss of $4.94 billion. Investors, however, are betting on the company's long-term opportunities across satellite broadband, launch services, defence contracts and artificial intelligence-related businesses.

Regulatory filings show Musk will continue to maintain effective control of the company, retaining around 82.4% of voting rights through Class B shares carrying ten votes per share.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Elon Musk's net worth rises by Rs 13 lakh crore post SpaceX's stellar market debut

From billionaire to trillionaire

Musk was first recognized as a billionaire by Forbes and Bloomberg in 2012, when his fortune was estimated at just $2.4 billion.

His wealth crossed $20 billion in 2019 before surging dramatically during Tesla's meteoric rise. By 2020, he had become one of the world's centibillionaires, with a net worth exceeding $100 billion.

Over the past six years, Musk's fortune has expanded nearly tenfold, outpacing the wealth accumulation achieved by former holders of the world's richest person title, including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault.

Born in Pretoria, South Africa, Musk moved to the United States and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1997. He rose to prominence through Tesla and SpaceX before expanding his empire with the acquisition of Twitter, now X, in 2022.

Bigger than India's richest — and...

The scale of Musk's wealth becomes even more striking when viewed from an Indian perspective.

According to recent estimates, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani is worth around $147 billion, while Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of about $110 billion. That means Musk's $1.11 trillion fortune is equivalent to nearly eight Gautam Adanis or more than ten Mukesh Ambanis.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Musk becomes world's first trillionaire: What $1 trillion can actually buy

The comparison becomes even more remarkable when measured against India's corporate landscape. The combined market capitalization of some of the country's largest listed companies—including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel—still falls short of Musk's personal fortune. These companies collectively employ millions of people, contribute substantially to government revenues and represent a significant share of India's stock market wealth.

Perhaps the most staggering comparison is with the Indian economy itself. India's nominal GDP is estimated at around $4.15 trillion, making Musk's fortune equivalent to nearly 27% of the country's annual economic output.

To put that into perspective, Musk's wealth exceeds the size of the entire economies of countries such as South Africa, Egypt and Portugal. It is also larger than the market capitalization of most stock exchanges around the world.

Another way to understand the scale is through India's per capita income. With per capita GDP estimated at roughly $2,800, Musk's fortune is theoretically equivalent to the annual economic output generated by nearly 400 million Indians—more than the population of the United States.

In other words, for every four dollars' worth of goods and services produced in India in a year, roughly one dollar corresponds to the value of Elon Musk's fortune—a level of wealth concentration unprecedented in modern economic history.

Advertisement

MUST READ: SpaceX shares make Nasdaq debut after historic IPO; check listing price & marketcap