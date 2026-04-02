Emcure cuts prices of Novo’s semaglutide brand Poviztra by up to 55%

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has slashed prices of its weight management drug Poviztra, a semaglutide injection, by up to 55%, in a move aimed at expanding access to obesity treatment amid rising competition in India’s fast-growing GLP-1 market.

The company said the starting dose of Poviztra (0.25 mg) will now be priced at Rs 3,999 per month, down from Rs 8,790 earlier, while prices across higher doses have been reduced by an average of 47%. The revised pricing will come into effect from April 3.

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Higher strengths have also seen sharp cuts, with the 2.4 mg maintenance dose now priced at Rs 8,999 per month compared to Rs 15,000 earlier, according to company disclosures.

The move comes weeks after semaglutide, the molecule behind blockbuster drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, went off patent in India, triggering a wave of launches by domestic drugmakers and intensifying price competition.

Poviztra is marketed in India by Emcure as a second brand of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide and is delivered through a once-weekly pen device across five dosage strengths.

“The revised pricing of Poviztra is a step towards making scientifically validated weight-management therapies more accessible and affordable to a wider patient base,” said Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

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India is emerging as a key market for obesity therapies, with industry estimates suggesting a large and growing patient base. Emcure cited internal and published data indicating that over 250 million Indians are living with generalised obesity, with an even larger population affected by abdominal obesity.

Semaglutide-based therapies, originally developed for diabetes, have gained traction globally as weight-loss treatments, supported by clinical evidence and widespread usage across markets.

However, access in India has remained limited due to high costs and the need for long-term therapy. With multiple domestic players entering the segment and innovator companies also cutting prices, the market is seeing a sharp reset in pricing and positioning.