Fabindia announces former Tata Group executive Rajeshwari Srinivasan as new CEO

Ethnic apparel retailer Fabindia on Monday said that it has appointed Rajeshwari Srinivasan as its new chief executive officer (CEO) effective April 2023.

Srinivasan will succeed Vinay Singh, who led the company as MD and CEO for seven years. Singh will continue as a non-executive director on the Fabindia board.

Rajeshwari Srinivasan brings more than 30 years of experience in the FMCG, retail, luxury and hospitality sectors. Prior to joining Fabindia, she held executive roles at TATA Group companies including Rallis India, Tata Consumer, Indian Hotels and Titan Company. She is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) and is also a Chevening Scholar.

"She has a strong connect for social impact and inclusiveness in business and has spent significant time working with micro-enterprises. With her experience, Srinivasan will lead the next phase of growth for Fabindia," said the company.

“The Fabindia family welcomes Srinivasan and we are confident that under her leadership, Fabindia’s business will continue to focus on sustainable growth and generate a positive impact for our stakeholders and shareholders,” said William Bissell, MD, Fabindia.

Earlier this year, Fabindia, backed by billionaire Azim Premji's fund, withdrew its plan for a Rs 4,000-crore initial public offering (IPO) amid volatile market conditions.