'Fainted 2-3 times': Gautam Singhania's wife Nawaz Modi claims Raymond boss forced her to climb Tirupati's steps without food, water

Nawaz Modi Singhania, the estranged wife of Raymond CMD Gautam Singhania, alleged that her husband made her walk all the way up to the Tirupati temple despite knowing that her health does not permit her to do so. She said that she even fainted a couple of times. Nawaz Modi said that Gautam Singhania is a staunch devotee of Lord Tirupati because the deity is believed to bless his devotees with wealth and prosperity.

In an interaction with India Today, Nawaz Modi said that Gautam Singhania made her walk all the way up to the temple with no food and water, knowing fully well her blood pressure and sugar-related health issues. She said that she fainted 2-3 times but her husband did not care about her health at that point of time.

Recounting her ordeal, Nawaz Modi claimed that Gautam Singhania went to Tirupati temple and promised to make her walk all the way up if she ended up marrying her.

"He made me walk those...I don't know how many steps there are...all the way up to Tirupati without food, water, nothing. I have a major sugar, BP issue. I burn a lot of energy. I need to keep eating and drinking. I nearly fainted 2-3 times. He didn't seem to care. He still made me walk up," she alleged.

Nawaz Modi also claimed that the "godfather of the legal world" allegedly offered to mediate between her and Gautam Singhania to reach some sort of settlement for the sake of the children and the two families involved. She did not name the individual.

Meanwhile, Nawaz found support from her father-in-law and ex-Raymond boss Vijaypat Singhania, who told Business Today in an exclusive interview that he will support his daughter-in-law and not his son. “I will give my support to my daughter-in-law, not to my son,” he asserted.

The developments come days after a video of Nawaz Modi Singhania being stopped from attending a Raymond Diwali event went viral on social media platforms. The event took place at JK Gram in Thane. In this video, Nawaz can be heard saying she was forced to wait in her car for more than three hours outside the venue.

Later, Gautam Singhania took to X (previously Twitter) to announce their separation after 32 years of being together as a couple.

