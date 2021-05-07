FedEx to deliver 25,000 oxygen concentrators, converters, masks to India amid 2nd COVID-19 wave

International freight company FedEx is transporting more than 25,000 oxygen concentrators and converters to India via the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and other multinational companies. FedEx delivered an initial consignment comprising 1,000 critical oxygen concentrators to New Delhi on April 30.

FedEx will donate more than 3,400 oxygen concentrators, converters, and nearly 265,000 KN95 masks for direct relief in Mumbai. The international courier giant will deliver critical COVID-19 medical supplies to Mumbai hospitals on May 8 (Saturday).

Besides this, the firm is working with its customers and non-profit organisations to deliver medical supplies and aid to India.

Also read: COVID-19: How foreign aid reaches India

"We have been on the frontlines delivering relief since the start of the pandemic, and are responding to the urgent situation in India now. FedEx will continue to deliver lifesaving medicine, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other critical supply until this pandemic is over," FedEx President and COO Raj Subramaniam said.

FedEx has shipped over 80 kilotonnes of personal protective equipment, including over 2.2 billion masks globally. It has also pledged $4 million in cash and in-kind transportation support to help organisations like Direct Relief and International Medical Corps for sending COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

Also read: 'Heartbroken' Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pledges support in India's COVID-19 battle

The Memphis-headquartered company is also a founding member of the Global Task Force on Pandemic Response, which is a public-private partnership by the US Chamber of Commerce and supported by the Business Roundtable. This is aimed at giving businesses a platform to mobilise and deliver resources in areas worst affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delivery of life-saving supplies by FedEx is a part of its FedEx Cares 50 by 50 goal to help 50 million people around the world by the company's 50th anniversary in 2023.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: Amazon distributing American ventilators under USIBC aid to India

Also read: British Airways send aircraft with COVID-19 medical supplies to Delhi