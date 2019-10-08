Festive season sale: Mercedes-Benz delivers over 200 cars in a single day

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday claimed that its festive season sale in India had got off to a strong start, with more than 200 cars of various models have been delivered to customers in Mumbai, Gujarat and other cities in a single day.

"Dussehra and Navratri deliveries, which were made on Tuesday, outperformed the number of cars sold on the same festival day last year, indicating a strong festive mood," Mercedes-Benz reportedly said.

The company said it has delivered over 125 cars, the highest ever, to the customers on Dussehra in Mumbai and another 74 cars to customers in Gujarat on Navratri festival.

"The overwhelming customer response resulting in deliveries of over 200 stars in Mumbai and Gujarat and some other markets during Dussehra and Navratri signify that we have similar level of excitement and fascination from customers, which we witnessed in 2018; and that is a positive development for us," said Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Merceds-Benz India.

The models which were delivered include C and E class sedans as well as sports utility vehicles such as GLC and GLE, among others. The company further stated that both Mumbai and Gujarat remain one of the top focus markets in India.

Mercedes-Benz has an exciting fourth quarter of 2019 planned with new products and brand initiatives, it added.

In September, Mercedes-Benz achieved a new record with 223,838 vehicles sold worldwide, registering a year-on-year growth of 10.4 per cent, helped by double-digit growth in Asia-Pacific region. The company reported a 17.6 per cent growth in sales at 88,676 units in the Asia-Pacific region last month.

"We have posted the best-ever third quarter for Mercedes-Benz - a strong team performance of which we are extremely proud, especially in these challenging times," said Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar with PTI inputs