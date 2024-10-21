Focus on work-life balance: India Inc prioritises mental health in workplace

India Inc. is increasingly prioritising mental health in the workplace, recognising its significant impact on employee well-being and productivity.

This shift follows several incidents that have highlighted the urgent need for mental health support in professional settings, including the recent death of an EY employee, which raised serious concerns about workplace stress.

While several are already running specific programmes to deal with workplace stress, many corporates have begun implementing mental health initiatives, understanding that a healthy work environment is essential for employee retention and overall organisational success. These initiatives include offering mental health days, counselling services, and training for managers to better support their teams.

A helping hand for employees

For instance, Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) have been introduced across various firms to provide confidential counselling and support for personal and professional challenges. “The EAP recognises the support employees need, contributing meaningfully to their well-being and that of their families. Abbott’s EAP offers 24/7 counselling, referrals, and follow-up services,” Deepshikha Mukerji, Regional HR Director at Abbott India, stated.

Mukerji emphasised the importance of creating a work culture that prioritises well-being and work-life balance by addressing employees' physical, mental, and emotional needs. She noted that this can be achieved through flexible work arrangements, wellness programmes, and a culture that encourages 'me-time.' When employees feel supported in all aspects of their lives, they tend to be more engaged, productive, and committed to their work.

Abbott’s flagship wellness programme, BeStrong, focuses on financial, social, physical, and mental/emotional wellness. Mukerji added, "We de-stigmatise mental health conditions and educate employees on financial planning while building community through initiatives like volunteering." Recently, Jindal Stainless also launched an EAP designed to offer professional support for navigating personal and professional challenges through guidance and counselling.

"We aim creating an environment where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to prioritise their mental health. Taking breaks and engaging in uplifting experiences are essential,” Sushil Baveja, Chief Human Resource Officer of Jindal Stainless, stated. The company has also encouraged employees to nominate colleagues who positively impact their mental well-being, recognising them as Mental Health Champs. Moreover, organisations are investing in training managers to identify signs of mental distress among team members and approach these conversations with empathy and understanding.

Why focus on mental health is important?

Last year, the Mental Health and Wellness Quotient @Workplace 2023 survey, commissioned by MPower, a mental health care start up and conducted by IPSOS, a market research company examined significant challenges faced by corporate employees in India. The survey found that nearly 48% of corporate employees struggle with mental health issues, with female employees particularly affected—56% report a high mental health risk compared to 41% of their male counterparts. Alarmingly, the 35 to 45 age group, typically seen as the most productive, is at heightened risk, with approximately 50% acknowledging that stress adversely affects their productivity.

Mid-level employees are especially vulnerable, with 56% reporting poor mental health. Those in senior positions also exhibit elevated distress levels, with 70% of Associate Vice Presidents and 61% of Vice Presidents classified as 'at risk.'

The survey further examined mental health risks across sectors, identifying E-commerce as the most affected, with a notable 64% of employees reporting challenges. Other impacted sectors include FMCG (56%), Automobile and Healthcare (55%), Hospitality (53%), BPO (47%), Banking (41%), Education (39%), IT (38%), and Durables (31%).

In addition to sector-specific findings, the survey highlighted the influence of work culture on mental health. Employees working over 45 hours a week are at increased risk of poor mental health, exacerbated by the absence of regular breaks, meal skipping, and insufficient exercise. The findings suggested that employers should promote a healthy work-life balance by encouraging regular breaks, providing healthy food options, and facilitating exercise.

A recent study published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry conducted by Siddharth Sarkar and colleagues from the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre and various departments of psychiatry at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research reinforced the importance of mental well-being for employee productivity and satisfaction in India, highlighting the need for targeted interventions to address the unique challenges faced by the workforce.

Addressing the issue

The findings of the Indian Journal of Psychiatry highlighted the urgent need for a focused approach to mental health interventions within Indian workplaces, taking into account the country’s specific socio-economic realities and the diverse challenges faced by its workforce.

Some tech companies are implementing flexible working arrangements, promoting work-life balance, and encouraging open discussions about mental health. While corporate India is taking steps to prioritise mental health, mental health experts emphasise, it is essential that these initiatives are not merely superficial but lead to lasting change.

"We collaborate with businesses across various sectors, including technology, retail, financial services, insurance, consumer goods, media, and manufacturing, to cultivate healthier, more resilient work environments," stated Sushant Roy, Co-Founder, COO, and CBO of Alyve Health, a health tech platform.

Alyve Health provides employees with access to therapy, counselling, and stress management programmes, alongside AI-powered self-care tools that enable mindfulness practices, personal health goal setting, and proactive emotional well-being tracking.

“By integrating wellness into overall employee well-being programmes, organisations drive a significant cultural shift — reducing stigma, normalising conversations about mental health, and encouraging employees to address lifestyle factors such as fitness, sleep, rest, and nutrition. When employees feel supported and valued, their engagement and productivity improve, leading to long-term business success,” Roy emphasised.