Food, clothes, electronics: Reliance Retail adds manufacturing and exports platforms

Reliance Industries AGM 2026: In the 20 years since its launch, Reliance Retail has reshaped India’s retail ecosystem by offering “products of better quality, better choice, better value, with consistent innovation, across offline and online channels, every single day, said Mukesh Ambani. He said that now they are taking this to the next stage: manufacturing.

Advertisement

“From the corner store to the smartphone, from a single basket to a daily habit, Reliance Retail has been at the forefront of this evolution. It is the trust of Indian consumers which has placed us among the global top 50 retailers and we remain the only Indian retailer to achieve that distinction. Reliance Retail is now poised for another great leap forward,” said Mukesh Ambani.

MUST READ | Reliance AGM 2026 LIVE: Top highlights from RIL AGM - Jio IPO, AI roadmap, retail record, media growth and more

He said that Reliance will add two growth-boosting platform:

1. Advanced manufacturing platform

This manufacturing platform will extend from beverages and daily essentials to the most unorganised category of fruits and vegetables. “This category is in urgent need of waste reduction, hygiene promotion and higher safety standards,” he said, adding that this will give farmers fairer returns, shopkeepers a dependable supply, and households a fairer price. Reliance is also building a future-ready garment manufacturing system to deliver better quality garments at a competitive cost. “We have created supplier partnerships in 21 pan-India clusters where these garments will be manufactured,” he said. Reliance will also do the same for affordable electronics, from smart eyewear to televisions, smartphones and connected wearables with a continued focus on superior customer service.

2. An exports platform

Advertisement

“Our exports platform is a logical extension of our manufacturing platform in retail. The rapid growth in our consumer brands business in India has given us the confidence to build a strong and scalable global FMCG business. Our export journey reflects the growing strength of our brands, our competitive product portfolio and our ability to serve diverse consumer needs across global markets,” said Mukesh Ambani.

