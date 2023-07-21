Former SBI CFO Charanjit Singh Attra joins Jio Financial Services as COO

Charanjit Singh Attra, who recently stepped down as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of State Bank of India (SBI), has taken on the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Jio Financial Services (JFS) on Thursday.

JFS is the financial services arm of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries, which has been recently de-merged.

Attra's new position at JFS was officially confirmed after he updated his LinkedIn profile to reflect the key move. Prior to joining JFS, he had served as CFO at SBI for a tenure of 2 years and 8 months. Notably, Attra's appointment as CFO at SBI, in October 2020, was a rare lateral hire from the private sector to a C-suite position at a PSU (Public Sector Undertaking) lender.

Before his role at SBI, Charanjit Singh Attra was a chartered accountant with expertise in Indian GAAP, US GAAP, International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regulations, held significant positions in prominent organisations.

He served as an Executive Director and Global CFO at IT firm 3i Infotech and as CFO and Head of the Structured Finance Group at ICICI Securities.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Attra possesses a wealth of experience within the ICICI Bank Group, where he worked for over 12 years across various domains, including investment banking, finance (raising of equity and debt), commercial and retail banking, financial accounting, and operations.

He has also been nominated to serve on several committees of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Additionally, he was a special invitee on the National Advisory Committee on Accounting Standards set up under the Ministry of Company Affairs.

Jio Financial Services (JFS) has been gearing up to become a transformative, customer-centric, and digital-first financial services enterprise, offering innovative and affordable financial products to the Indian population. With Reliance's widespread omni-channel presence and emphasis on technology, JFS aims to bring millions of Indians into the formal financial system.

In the recent executive appointments, Hitesh Kumar Sethia, a former executive of McLaren Strategic Ventures and ICICI Bank, was appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of JFS. The Non-Executive Chairman of the firm is the veteran banker KV Kamath. Isha Ambani and Anshuman Thakur have been appointed as Non-Executive Directors of JFS.

Also Watch | Barbenheimer trend: If Christopher Nolan directed Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer on the sets of Margot Robbie starrer Barbie, this is what it would look like! Watch viral video