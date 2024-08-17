Foxconn will set up EV production line under Project Cheetah in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah

iPhone suppliers Foxconn will be setting up a manufacturing and assembly facility for mechanical components in EV (electric vehicle) applications under Project Cheetah. This information was shared by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday.

Foxconn, which is part of the Taiwanese Hon Hai Technology Group, will be investing Rs 25,000 crore to establish a manufacturing plant near Doddaballapur.

“The Karnataka government will extend full support to Foxconn. We will provide everything from water, electricity, and roads to legal assistance,” the Chief Minister said on August 16.

“The company has leased private land in Bengaluru Rural district for this project,” he said.

Foxconn has been increasing its footprint in India amidst a trend among technology firms to broaden manufacturing beyond China. The company is contemplating establishing India as its third worldwide hub for electric vehicle (EV) contract manufacturing, aiming to deliver 500,000 to 700,000 EVs by the year 2025.

Taiwan-based Foxconn is currently engaged in the establishment of two significant projects in Karnataka. The first project, "Project Elephant," involves the setup of an iPhone assembly plant. Spanning across 300 acres of land within the ITIR Industrial Area in the regions of Doddaballapur and Devanahalli taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, the construction of this facility is currently underway.

Chief Minister Shri @siddaramaiah had a discussion with Mr. Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn. He assured that all necessary support and assistance will be provided for Foxconn's operations in Karnataka.



Besides, Foxconn is also progressing with "Project Cheetah," which focuses on the development of a manufacturing and assembly facility specifically catering to mechanical components for Electric Vehicle (EV) applications. For this project, the company has secured a lease on private land situated in the Bengaluru district, indicating the expansion of their operations within the region.

“The company has acquired 300 acres of land in the ITIR Industrial Area, located in Doddaballapur and Devanahalli Taluk of Bengaluru Rural district. The project, with an investment size of Rs 22,000 crore, is expected to generate employment for more than 50,000 people” said Siddaramaiah.

On August 16, Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, engaged in discussions with CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. During the meeting, Siddaramaiah graciously hosted a dinner in honour of Liu and other senior Foxconn executives.

Siddaramaiah reassured Liu of the state government's commitment to extend all essential cooperation and support required for Foxconn's operational endeavors within Karnataka. Additionally, Liu is anticipated to embark on a visit to the Foxconn manufacturing facility located in Doddaballapur on August 17, further solidifying the collaborative relationship between Foxconn and the state.

Liu said: “The unit in Karnataka will soon become the second-largest Foxconn plant after China's unit. It will create 40,000 direct jobs, especially for middle-level educated individuals, and our investment will not stop here. In the future, we plan to explore other sectors also .If there is mutual trust, anything can be achieved."

Liu also shared that Foxconn plans to create a comfortable working environment for its employees, providing them with quality entertainment, gym facilities, accommodation, and food. "This would help establish a global standard industrial environment," he said.

