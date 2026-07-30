From founders to CEOs: 84% of India's top women leaders are self-made, says Hurun

The findings point to a changing leadership landscape, where entrepreneurship, professional success and innovation are increasingly becoming the route to the top, rather than family legacy.

"Of these women, 98 are self-made, outnumbering inheritors by more than five to one. This ratio tells us that leadership in India is increasingly earned rather than handed down," said Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India.

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The second edition of the list has also grown in size. This year, it recognises 117 women across 12 categories, up from 97 women across nine categories in 2025. Together, the women featured represent businesses and organisations with a combined valuation of ₹39 lakh crore, according to Hurun.

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Leadership goes beyond the boardroom

The list reflects how women's leadership in India is becoming more diverse. Along with business founders and corporate executives, it includes startup entrepreneurs, authors, athletes, journalists and social impact leaders.

The youngest person on the list is 19-year-old para archer Sheetal Devi, while Rajni Bector, founder of Cremica, is the oldest at 86. The average age of the women featured is 48 years.

Several well-known names lead their respective categories. Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever, tops the Professional CEOs category. Roshni Nadar Malhotra leads the Wealth Multipliers category, while Vaishali Nigam Sinha ranks first in the New Economy category. Rajni Bector tops the Heartland Founders category, Meena Bindra leads the Indian Fashion and Lifestyle category, Sudha Murty tops the Authors category, Avani Lekhara leads the Olympic and Paralympic Medallists category, and Tushara Shankar heads the Social Change Makers category.

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Culture leads, startups close behind

Among the five pillars used to classify the women, Culture accounts for the largest share, with 42 women, or 36% of the list. Startups follow with 28 women (24%), while Value Creation has 19 women (16%). Wealth Creation accounts for 18 women (15%), and Impact has 10 women (9%).

Hurun said the list includes women working across emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, deep tech, clean energy, climate technology and health technology, highlighting the growing role of women in India's new economy.

Mumbai tops the list

Mumbai remains the city with the highest number of women leaders, with 26 honourees, followed by Delhi with 21 and Bengaluru with 16.

The report also found that 33 women moved across state lines to build their careers, while two relocated internationally.

The University of Delhi emerged as the most represented undergraduate institution on the list, with 22 alumnae, while Harvard University topped the postgraduate rankings with nine alumnae.