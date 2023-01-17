From heritage whisky to craft gin, Radico Khaitan launches 4 premium brands in Assam

India's major liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan has launched its four power brands in Assam. At an event in Guwahati on January 11, the company unveiled premium brands - Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Whisky, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Morpheus XO Premium Brandy, and Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka.

With this launch, the consumers in Assam will have access to Radico Khaitan’s premium range of products and will get to experience the ‘superior’ taste, the company said.

Through the launch of the heritage collection whisky and premium brandy, the liquor company aims to enhance the brown-spirit experience of consumers in the northeastern state. Taking into account the upsurge in white-spirit consumption worldwide, the company said this was the ideal time to introduce Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin and Magic Moments Dazzle to the state.

Morpheus Premium XO Brandy was launched in 2009, while Magic Moments Dazzle Vodka was introduced in 2021. Morpheus Premium XO Brandy was Radico Khaitan’s first initiative towards premiumisation. This brand took over 60 per cent of the market share, becoming a leader in the Brandy space, the company said.

As a result, Radico Khaitan also launched a notch-up brand extension - Morpheus Blue XO Premium Brandy, in 2013.

Dazzle Vodka is a luxury brand, an extension of the renowned brand - Magic Moments. It is available in two variants - Magic Moments Dazzle Gold and Magic Moments Dazzle Vanilla. The company introduced this brand extension in Delhi, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Haryana in the first phase.

Royal Ranthambore whisky entered the market in October 2021.

Commenting on the recent launch, Radico Khaitan's Chief Operating Officer Amar Sinha said Assam is a power state of the northeast and the company was thrilled to bring its power brands to resonate with the state’s spirit.

"We are launching these brands at a very auspicious time of Bihu. We are confident that the people of Assam will make our brands a part of their celebrations. It is our gift to them to mark the festive season,” he said, adding that launching these brands are a stepping stone to a host of other big plans that the company has for the state which will be announced in due course of time.