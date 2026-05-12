Adani Ports near record high, overbought on charts; price targets, returns and more

Adani Ports share price today: Shares of India's largest private port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are trading near their record high even as investors count losses in the broader market. The Adani Group stock is overbought on charts with a RSI of 75.3, signaling there are more buyers than sellers in the market.

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Adani Ports stock hit a record high of Rs 1792.35 on May 8, 2026. The Adani Group stock clocked returns of 24% in a year and gained 34% in two years. The stock gained 141.32% in three years.

However, the stock slipped 2.14% in a week indicating short term correction.

In the current session, Adani Ports stock slipped 4.39% to Rs 1689 against the previous close of Rs 1766.60. The stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1291 on August 14, 2025.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.89 lakh crore. Total 1.25 lakh shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 21.42 crore.

The Adani Group stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 1.45. The stock is trading above its 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 5 day and 10 day moving averages.

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JM Financial assigned an Add call to the stock with a price target of Rs 1855 against the earlier Rs 1725.

However, the brokerage downgraded the stock from the earlier Buy call. "Our TP of Rs 1,855 implies ~15.3x FY28E EV/EBITDA with 12% upside potential; downgrade to ADD. ADSEZ has outperformed NIFTY by 20% in April and thus positives are partially factored into the price," said JM Financial.

"In our recent report, we had estimated that considering disruptions due to the West Asia crisis, EBITDA guidance can be Rs 25000– 26000 crore. Management’s EBITDA guidance is in-line and in the event conflict resolves within Q1FY27, we estimate there is scope for delivering more than the top-end. Furthermore, considering the FY27E capex target of Rs 12000 crore –14000 crore, we expect net debt-to-EBITDA to stay below 2.5x. Furthermore, with container (45% of cargo mix) and harbour revenues USD-linked, INR depreciation against USD can be a lever pushing EBITDA beyond guidance," said JM Financial.

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Elara Capital said the Adani Group firm's outlook is constructive led by strong earnings visibility from capacity expansion, rising containerization, and scale-up of logistics and marine businesses. An improving business mix and operating leverage are expected to drive RoCE. Revise to Accumulate from Buy with unchanged DCF-TP of Rs 1,883, assuming a WACC of 11% and terminal growth of 5% . We introduce FY29E estimates.

Elara Capital expects a revenue CAGR of 14%, an EBITDA CAGR of 12% and an adjusted PAT CAGR of 18%

in FY26-29E for Adani Ports.

In Q4 of the last fiscal, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone reported a 9% rise in consolidated net profit. Profit came at Rs 3,308 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3023 crore in the year ago period. Revenue rose 26% to Rs 10,738 crore in Q4 against Rs 8,488 crore in the year ago period.

EBITDA rose 20% to Rs 6,020 crore in Q4 against Rs 5,006 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.