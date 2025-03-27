'Further to the announcement...': Infosys lets go of more trainees from Mysuru campus, offers alternative roles

Infosys has reportedly terminated another batch of 30-45 trainees from its Mysuru campus on March 26 after they failed to clear internal assessments, reported Moneycontrol.

The IT services giant, however, is offering affected trainees an alternative career path, including a 12-week training programme for potential roles in Infosys Business Process Management (BPM). Those opting for this transition will have their training costs sponsored by Infosys.

The latest development follows a larger round of terminations earlier this year, where around 350 trainees were let go. Many of these freshers had already faced an onboarding delay of over 2.5 years.

In an email sent to trainees, Infosys reportedly stated "Further to the announcement of the results of your final assessment attempt, please be informed that you have not met the qualifying criteria in the 'Foundation Skills Training Program' despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, and several mock assessment opportunities."

BT could not independently verify the development.

Although Infosys has not officially commented on the matter, the company is providing affected trainees with a one-month ex-gratia payment and a relieving letter. The article will be updated after Infosys releases an official statement.

For those unwilling to transition into BPM roles, Infosys has arranged transportation from Mysuru to Bengaluru, along with a standard travel allowance to their hometowns. Trainees can also avail accommodation at the Employee Care Centre in Mysuru until their departure date.

Following earlier reports of terminations, the Karnataka Labour Department investigated the matter and found no labour law violations.

The inquiry was prompted by a directive from the Union Labour Ministry, which had asked the Karnataka Labour Commissioner and Labour Secretary to examine the issue and take necessary actions. However, Infosys has maintained that its policies clearly state freshers who fail assessments cannot continue with the organisation.