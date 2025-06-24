‘God, Not Google’: ISKCON monk Gauranga Das shares stress-free path with Sundar Pichai

IIT Bombay alumnus Gauranga Das and Google CEO Sundar Pichai may share a similar academic pedigree, but their life journeys couldn’t be more different. While Pichai leads one of the world’s most powerful tech companies, Das chose the path of spiritual leadership as a monk in ISKCON. Their contrasting worlds collided at the India Global Forum 2025 in London, where Das recounted a candid conversation with Pichai.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Reflecting on their meeting, he noted that while Pichai navigates a high-stress tech environment, his own life is centred on releasing stress through spiritual practice, underscoring the growing need to address mental health in the digital age.

During the forum, Das warned of the detrimental effects of digital addiction on mental health. He cited alarming statistics, claiming 230 million people worldwide are addicted to social media, with 70% of Indian teenagers spending seven hours daily online. He highlighted that one in seven individuals globally suffers from mental health issues, pointing to excessive screen time as a key factor. This echoes a growing concern about the psychological impacts of the digital age.

Advertisement

Gauranga Das's comments served as a reminder of the potential benefits of spiritual practices in mitigating stress. The audience reacted positively to his insights, as he emphasized a shift from digital dependence to spiritual empowerment. His role in preserving Vedic wisdom through the Bhaktivedanta Research Centre and his authored works, "Art of Resilience" and "Art of Focus," illustrate his dedication to promoting mental well-being through spiritual means.

The meeting between Das and Pichai also highlighted the stark contrast in their lifestyles. As Pichai navigates the fast-paced tech world, Das's spiritual path offers a different perspective on handling stress. His comment that "Google creates stress," juxtaposed with his own stress-free life with "God," resonated strongly with the forum attendees, shedding light on how different choices can lead to varying degrees of mental peace.

Advertisement

Overall, Gauranga Das's address at the India Global Forum emphasised the importance of integrating spirituality into daily life as a counterbalance to the pressures of modern technology. His perspective invites reflection on how individuals can find harmony between technological advancement and mental well-being, a conversation increasingly relevant in today's digital-focused era.