'Zombie at work': Redditor opens up on burnout in government job, asks- stay for pay hike or quit?

A Reddit post detailing the struggles of a government employee facing burnout, mismanagement, and stalled promotions has gone viral, drawing a wave of responses from people across sectors who relate to the story. Titled "Burnout and Stress Are Forcing Me to Consider Leaving My Government Job", the post has sparked a broader conversation on toxic work culture within secure public sector roles.

Posted by user SufficientOnion4078, the detailed account outlines a decade of service in a government department where the leadership is described as “highly incompetent,” with an officer in charge who “lacks vision, constantly changes her decisions, and is a poor leader.” The Redditor writes that the unit is plagued by chronic staff shortages, delayed resources, and overburdened permanent employees.

“Despite raising these issues, we’re blamed for ‘poor management’ rather than supported,” the user shared. “Even after a decade of service, I am accused of lacking basic managerial skills.”

The writer says they are handling the operations of three different sections — two requiring physical labour — in addition to responsibilities in training, procurement, billing, and accounts. Despite this workload, there is “not even a word of appreciation.” Instead, the user says, they’re punished for being efficient.

“I tend to finish delegated tasks immediately... which has unfortunately made me the go-to person for dumping extra work.”

The post also regrets upon the absence of consequences for those who underperform, and recounts failed attempts to resolve matters internally: “Attempts to discuss this amicably have failed, and I’ve had several heated arguments with my superiors.”

More troubling is the impact on mental health. “I’ve aged noticeably, I wake up at night worrying about work, and I’ve lost sleep, energy, and interest in things I used to enjoy,” the user said, admitting they are now only staying in the job for its stability and the hope of a long-delayed promotion.

Reactions to the post reflected a mix of empathy, pragmatism, and resignation, especially from those within the system. “Corporate is worse. At least you can leave at 5.30 pm,” one user wrote. “We work till 12 am and face the same things. You have job security.”

Another advised pursuing a transfer on medical grounds: “Get a certificate that you need less stress… if possible then with that certificate get a transfer letter and send it to Delhi.”

Some, however, offered blunt survival strategies. “Your efficiency is being misused. Don’t be visibly efficient,” one commenter advised. “Hold this job. Sarkari benefits must be exploited to their fullest… become cold and zombie-like at work.”

The emotional core of the post lies in the user’s sense of isolation — not just at work, but at home too. “I don’t feel supported by my husband,” they wrote, explaining that while he claims to be neutral, his silence on the matter feels like “silent disapproval.”