Business Today
Gautam Adani meets Bangladesh PM, commissions India's first transnational power project

The first unit of the 1,600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant in Jharkhand began commercial operations on April 6, 2023. The second unit followed on June 26.

Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, met with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on July 15 to discuss the handover of the 1,600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant in Jharkhand to Bangladesh.

“Honoured to have met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on full load commencement and handover of the 1600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant. I salute the dedicated teams from India and Bangladesh who braved Covid to commission the plant in record time of three-and-a-half years,” Gautam Adani said in a tweet.

The power plant is located in the Godda district of Jharkhand and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Group. The first unit of the 1,600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant in Jharkhand began commercial operations on April 6, 2023. The second unit followed on June 26.

APJL will supply 1,496 MW from the Godda USCTPP under the PPA with the Bangladesh Power Development Board, executed in November 2017 for a period of 25 years, via a 400 kV dedicated transmission system connected to the Bangladesh grid, the company said in a statement.

Adani Power had said in June that its Godda Plant had become fully operational.

The second unit of the 1,600 MW Ultra Super Critical Godda Power Plant in Jharkhand was successfully commissioned on June 26. The reliability run rest, including commercial operation tests, was completed on June 25 in the presence of BPDB and Power Grid Corporation of Bangladesh (PGCB) officials.

The first unit of the power plant, with 800 MW capacity, achieved its COD in April this year. The second unit has the same capacity, and with both units now operational, the plant is able to generate 1,600 MW of electricity.

The power supply from the Godda USCTPP to Bangladesh’s grid will further enhance energy security in Bangladesh. The plant is expected to generate 7,200 million units of electricity per year, which will help to meet Bangladesh's growing demand for electricity.

Also Read: Kotak Mahindra Bank releases its annual report, here's what Uday Kotak said

Published on: Jul 15, 2023, 7:16 PM IST
